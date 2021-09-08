TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

