Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

