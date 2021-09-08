Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,514 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $443.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.05 and its 200 day moving average is $424.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

