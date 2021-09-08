Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

