Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 9.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

