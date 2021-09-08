Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

