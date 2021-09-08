Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $219.72 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

