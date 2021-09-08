Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

