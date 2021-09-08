Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $483.77 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

