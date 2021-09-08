UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13. UiPath has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

