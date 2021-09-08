UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. UiPath has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.