UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.