Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 594.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $379.33 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.07 and a 200-day moving average of $336.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

