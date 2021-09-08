Unification Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $47,527.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00724127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

