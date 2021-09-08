United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.