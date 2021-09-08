United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 348,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,734. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.