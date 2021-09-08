UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.97. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,323. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.