US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,434 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.