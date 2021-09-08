US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Insiders have sold a total of 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene stock opened at $346.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

