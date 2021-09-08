US Bancorp DE Has $1.72 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.