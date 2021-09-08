US Bancorp DE Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

