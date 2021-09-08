US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

