USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 4.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $189.08. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,642. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $192.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $183.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

