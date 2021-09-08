V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

