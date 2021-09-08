Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. Notably, it is poised to benefit from the new standard set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Per the standard, the proportion of sulfur in marine fuel has declined drastically, boosting demand for Valero’s distillate fuels. However, the company’s refining business will continue to remain under pressure, at least in the short term. The company expects its operating expense per gallon of renewable diesel production to increase in 2021, which might affect the bottom-line.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

