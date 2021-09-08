Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $307.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,618. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

