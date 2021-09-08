Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 161.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,101.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

