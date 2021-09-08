Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.33. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,613. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $161.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09.

