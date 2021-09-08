Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.77. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,874. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $251.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

