Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,360. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.