Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 184,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.