Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Vectors Research Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.45. 215,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.