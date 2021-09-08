Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

VT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,746. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

