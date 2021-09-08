Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up to $28.30

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.57. Vapotherm shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $805.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $803,596. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.