VeChain (VET) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and $1.04 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002940 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

