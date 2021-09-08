Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,114. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

