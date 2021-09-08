Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,639. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.