Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 381,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,442,377. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

