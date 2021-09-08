Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.14. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

