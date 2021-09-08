Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

VRA stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

