Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $349.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

