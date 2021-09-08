Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta Purchases 15,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VBTX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 182,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,416. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $40,631,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

