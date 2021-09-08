Verso Token (VSO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00196928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.56 or 0.07187947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.73 or 0.99644957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.50 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

