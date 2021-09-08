Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.26-0.30.Vertiv also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

