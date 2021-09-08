Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $428.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.52 and its 200 day moving average is $385.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

