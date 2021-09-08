Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

