Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,216 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

