Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

