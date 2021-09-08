Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

