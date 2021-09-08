Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

